Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,782. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $669.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.