Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
