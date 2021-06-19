Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,672.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,107.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.73 or 0.06231613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.14 or 0.01586965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00440249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00147070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00763082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00445897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00369381 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.