Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.
NYSE LGI opened at $20.50 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
