Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE LGI opened at $20.50 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.