Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,521 shares in the company, valued at $654,409.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,070 shares of company stock worth $870,256. 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.