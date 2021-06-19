Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

