Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce sales of $77.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $308.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $316.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $372.70 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $395.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $114.59 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 545.69 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

