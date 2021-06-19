Korea Investment CORP Sells 29,600 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 337,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 261,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

