Korea Investment CORP Buys 6,700 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $185.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

