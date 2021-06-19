Korea Investment CORP Buys 57,600 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

