Korea Investment CORP Buys 40,700 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

