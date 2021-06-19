Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,200 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

MFC opened at $19.36 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

