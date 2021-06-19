KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.20

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and traded as low as $40.79. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 11,175 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

