KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $23.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

KNBE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 4,303,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,940. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $34.36.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

