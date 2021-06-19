Kleros Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $74.02 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00442247 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

