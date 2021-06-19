Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold has raised its dividend by 1,691.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $38.73 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KL. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

