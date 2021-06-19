Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin Sells 40,000 Shares

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.19 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

