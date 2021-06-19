Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYUF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEYUF stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.