Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8697302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

