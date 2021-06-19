KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.