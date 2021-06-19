Kevin Kennedy Sells 350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kevin Kennedy sold 150 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

