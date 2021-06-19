Kepos Capital LP Takes $7.10 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 710,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Get Independence alerts:

NASDAQ:ACQRU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,096. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.