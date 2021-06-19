Kepos Capital LP Takes $5.35 Million Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of CAHCU remained flat at $$10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

