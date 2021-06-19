Kepos Capital LP Sells 688,201 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,201 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOACU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

