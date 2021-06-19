Kepos Capital LP Sells 207,478 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,478 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.22% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

HEC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 2,787,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,428. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.