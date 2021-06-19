Kepos Capital LP Reduces Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 10,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,746. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

