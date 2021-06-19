Kepos Capital LP Invests $8.10 Million in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,142. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.