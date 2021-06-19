Kepos Capital LP Invests $5.96 Million in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of GGPIU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

