Kepos Capital LP Invests $12.99 Million in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,309,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,000. Glenfarne Merger accounts for about 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGMCU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ GGMCU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

