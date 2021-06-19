Kepos Capital LP Has $9.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 402.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.87% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 152,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,327. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

