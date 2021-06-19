Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 495,400 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 495,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBSTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBSTU remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

