Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$624.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.94. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

