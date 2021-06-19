Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

KEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

KEL stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 384,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,442. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

