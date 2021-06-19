Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Kaspien in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.17. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

