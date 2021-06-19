Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $336,206.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $336,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

