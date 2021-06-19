Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.64. 1,428,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,334. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

