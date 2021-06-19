K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) PT Raised to GBX 398 at Canaccord Genuity

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($5.20) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON:K3C opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84. K3 Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 395 ($5.16).
About K3 Capital Group
