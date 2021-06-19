K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) PT Raised to GBX 398 at Canaccord Genuity

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($5.20) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:K3C opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84. K3 Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 395 ($5.16).

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

