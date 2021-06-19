JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $67,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $9,079,606. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

