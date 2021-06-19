JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,034,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $75,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 853,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

