JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $70.43 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,727,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.39% of CyberArk Software worth $70,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.75. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.