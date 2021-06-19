JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of BeiGene worth $59,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BeiGene by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,687,872.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $321.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.45 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.92.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

