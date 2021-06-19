JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 58,665 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Thomson Reuters worth $72,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

