JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 211,853 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $65,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

