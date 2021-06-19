JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Halliburton worth $61,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

