JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $71,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,517.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.33. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

