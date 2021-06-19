JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $68.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 337,009 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

