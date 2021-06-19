Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,756 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $63,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,658. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

