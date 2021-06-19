JLB & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $28.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.42. The company had a trading volume of 163,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

