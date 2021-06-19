JLB & Associates Inc. Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,521,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,913. The company has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

