JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $8,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.83. 2,102,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,914. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.64. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

