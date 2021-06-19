JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,140. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

